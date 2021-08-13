Senator:
In response to your article “Why is critical race theory dangerous for our kids?” and in general agreement with your article, I am posing the following questions:
First. We have, in Tullahoma, an existing leftist activism that has made its presence felt in an aborted attempt to incorporate a Diversity and Inclusion Council into city government. This effort was defeated, but it’s only a precursor to continue efforts by the inane woke mob to change life in Tullahoma in the direction of a Marxist ideology. I feel the next chapter will play out in the city’s schools.
House Bill 0580 and Senate Bill 0623 ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Tennessee in K-12 under threat of withholding state funds, but news reports from around the country indicate there is no guarantee the tactic will be effective, given the strength of the teacher unions and infiltration of the CRT pedagogy into teacher training. Beyond the requirements in Amendment 2 of the Bill Summary, how do you see prohibitive measures actually playing out in a community like ours? How would the prosecution of a school board member, an entire board, or individual teacher or principal be carried out? Would a local government file suit through a state court, or would the Department of Education take formal lead on a complaint, initiate an investigation, then file suit in a state court, or would local government be involved at all?
Second. Do Tennessee Teachers pay dues to the National Education Association (NEA) or to the Tennessee association? Are ALL teachers in Tennessee required to be members and pay dues? In your opinion, is the power and influence of the Tennessee union sufficient to undermine and corrupt local school boards in order to insure that CRT indoctrination succeeds? Is it theoretically possible for Tennessee to prepare and pass its own school choice legislation and supporting revenue sourcing and protect it from federal interference?
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma