After reading Ray Artman’s Letter in the 9-20 News I can only conclude he must have consumed at least 2 cups of the “dear leader’s” lemonade. The “LIES, LIES and more LIES”, in the letter’s heading is laughable given “dear leader’s” propensity for lying on a daily basis.
Accusing Democrats of waging a smear campaign is disingenuous. Telling the truth about anyone is not smear. I found no falsehoods in Bobby Fanning’s letter however Mr. Artman’s letter; however, contains misleading comments.
Mr. Artman implied that Trump put the Veterans Choice law into effect when it was President Obama who signed it into law in 2014. Minor changes were made by Obama and later by Trump to improve medical services for vets.
How can anyone believe Trump is “the champion of the military” when he has repeatedly called POWs, wounded and fallen war heroes, “suckers” and “losers”. Trump has not confronted Putin over the bounties U.S. Intel agencies say Russia is paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. This is near treasonous behavior and unheard of by any prior president.
Trump boasts that he created the best economy in U.S. history prior to COVID-19. Verifiable FACTS refute this. Obama created 1.6 million more jobs in his last 3 years in office than Trump did in his first three years according to Forbes 2-7-20 issue.
From Forbes 2-1-20 issue Trump’s highest GDP growth was 2.83% in 2018 and fell to an adjusted 1.99% in 2019. Obama’s GDP growth was 3.06% and 3.05% in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Obama’s GDP rate was higher than Trump’s highest in five of his last six years.
I thank Mr. Artman for his military service. I served 6 years of active U.S. Army service; 1958-64.
Charles J. Rogers
Tullahoma