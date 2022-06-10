In my humble opinion (and in the opinion of most Americans), weapons of war like AR-15s and AK-47s and large-capacity magazines have no place on our streets. These military-grade, assault weapons need to be banned.
The shooters in the recent Robb Elementary School (Uvalde, Texas) shooting and the Buffalo supermarket shooting used AR-15s.
These weapons have been used too many times to splatter children's brains on the schoolroom carpet. We need to get these weapons of war out of our neighborhoods and away from our children.
Many people keep firearms (shotguns, handguns) for hunting and for home protection. That is understandable.
What is not understandable is allowing weapons of mass murder like assault rifles to continually be used against children and innocent people. Those weapons are for the battlefield.
It is time for elected officials to stand up against lobbyists and special interests, and to stand up for children and innocent people.
We need an assault-weapons ban, a large-capacity magazine ban, and universal background checks. I believe in the sanctity and value of all lives, and these measures will save lives: the lives of children, innocents, and police officers.
Each year, roughly 40,000 Americans lose their lives to gun violence, and 117,000 Americans are shot by a gun. The United States stands alone among developed nations in that level of gun violence.
We as Americans need to demand accountability from our lawmakers, so that the safety measures most Americans support are put into place. These measures will save children's lives.
What is unnerving about the shootings that take place every day in this country is the people shot and killed could easily have been you or me. We as citizens cannot stand idly by just because the latest shootings, by chance, did not affect us. We need to demand change.