I loved going to church as a kid. I’ve always been a history buff and an avid reader. I love singing (especially Christmas songs). I love spending time with friends, serving my community and searching for hope and love. I love the warmth of candles and velvet. I love being a part of something bigger. And let me tell you, Dr. Porch (my pastor as a child) made sure you felt like you were a part of something amazing, and he made sure to make you feel welcome and included. I’m sure you can see why that made me love going to church when I was a child.

My last entry talked about assimilation though and how while we went to church, my family still celebrate Hindu holidays and took part in certain Hindu traditions- from doing pujas to celebrate weddings and moving into a new house to lighting a divaa (candle) and praying over it when a friend or neighbor passed away. Who to and how my parents were praying in those moments, I’m unsure. But here I was praying like every other Baptist in my head but to these very Hindu traditions. Let’s just say… it was unique.

