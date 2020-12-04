Alderman Rupa Blackwell used the word “privilege” (or “privileges”) four times in her short piece, but the “privilege” mantra embraced by groups like Black Lives Matter is just part of a victimhood narrative that encourages minority groups to believe that they’ve gotten a raw deal due to malicious forces beyond their control, specifically racism. Racism is often claimed to be strongest in small and mostly white conservative southern towns like Tullahoma, but if that’s true how was Alderman Blackwell able to win an election? After all, it’s unlikely that many voters knew or cared that her ancestors had college degrees, so she can hardly attribute her success to the “wealth and privileges” her parents or grandparents enjoyed.
Alderman Blackwell attributed her family’s success after migrating to America to “privileges that my parents had that MOST immigrants do not”. I wouldn’t pretend to know more about her family than she does, but I’m guessing her parents worked hard, obeyed the law, and taught their children to do the same as well as encouraging them to pursue college degrees of their own. What I do know is that it’s easy to find stories of immigrants and native-born minorities who started life in this country with little or no money and without college degrees yet were successful, so clearly the main factor determining a person’s success or failure is the choices they make and not some vaguely defined and politically convenient notion of “privilege” associated with one’s race or ethnicity.
Brett Spell
Plano, Texas