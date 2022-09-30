It’s in front of your children’s noses, folks.
Not just in the cities, but here in Tullahoma, in Coffee County.
They are actively striving to alter our children’s young minds. And succeeding in part because we allow it. Not just sex education but “altered sex” education.
Happening at our Lannom Library as well as our sister library in Manchester. Explicit verbiage about altered sexual identity replete with graphic illustrations on sexual activity that only a few years ago would have been deemed grossly obscene.
The children’s section of our local libraries showcase the books “Gender queer: a memoir”, “Julian is a mermaid”, “Sparkle boy” and “A quick and easy guide to queer and trans identities”.
“Gender queer” may be the most graphic of these with oral sex depicted in comic book style fashion.
The young adult sections have countless other books and videos of this nature, some intertwined with Satanism, which is also well represented in our libraries.
I cannot say what our children are being indoctrinated with in our schools, but if they are like so many other systems across our state then we are in serious trouble. If our local schools are somehow different and have escaped the new “teaching ways” then I applaud them. Nevertheless it is knocking at our doors. Tennessee like other states is pushing this. Formerly a parent in Tennessee public schools had to “opt in” for their child to be “sex educated.” Now the policy has changed so that you have to “opt out” to not be a part of it.
It’s time for the people to stand up for what is right. It is still our land if we exercise our rights. If we fail to protect our children then we have failed as a society. If we don’t then who will?
Joseph O’Connor
Tullahoma
