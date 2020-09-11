I’m sure many people in my generation remember the hit single by Simon and Garfunkle called “The Sound of Silence.” If you do, you are a part of a generation that questioned everything. One of the verses that still rings true today goes like this:
And in the naked light saw
Ten thousand people maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never share
And no one dares disturbs the Sound of Silence.
Unfortunately, this verse like history, repeats itself. Today we are caught up in the rhetoric of half truths and unchallenged ideas causing us to adopt a stereotypical mindset. A mindset which urges us toward the path of least resistance. By following this path, we lose sight of issues that should bring us together. In this process we not only dehumanize our fellowman, but we also dehumanize ourselves.
On both sides of the political fence, I have heard half truths from both parties. This should urge all of us to check out the validity behind their statements. Question what is said. Question both candidates, but more important Question what comes out of the mouth of your own party.
Having studied for the ministry, before becoming a mental health counselor, I learned long ago that there are religious cults. I have also learned that there are political cults as well. This is not to say that both parties are cultic in nature, but there are elements in both groups that follow their leader with a blind loyalty that dis-regards the truth. Watch out for these individuals. We don’t need to get caught up in their vortex.
As the Bible says, “practice discernment.” Be aware of your own bias, but more importantly ask yourself, “Does my bias add or detract from the Greater Truth and the needs of others?”
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma