After enduring four years of a chaotic dark uncertain administration, we the people now have President Joe Biden a Democrat who in the first one hundred days has accomplish many things. President Biden was totally focused on controlling the deadly COVID-19 virus, and has taken many steps to accomplish getting everyone vaccinated. As of this writing the daily virus count has decreased, as well as the death rate; yet he is still trying to get everyone vaccinated especially those who are afraid or refuse to get this life saving medicine.
The scientist and physicians say this is the group we may see in the hospital very soon. The CDC now has changed the guideline for wearing a face covering. Some restaurants have full seating and many churches are now having full services. Things are steadily getting back to normal, if you have been vaccinated, you should encourage people to follow the CDC guidelines and get vaccinated and practice social distancing as well. Today you are beginning to see many businesses opening up with full seating as well as churches now having full services etc.
The Coffee County Democracy party is now having regular monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Administration Plaza in Manchester. With so many issues facing our country we the officers and executive committee would like to invite everyone to attend our meeting and address the important issues facing our country.
Hope to see you at our next meeting on June 15.
Jimmy Bradford
Coffee County Democratic Party
Tullahoma