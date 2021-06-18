Thanks to friend Jimmy Bradford for his letter to the editor outlining the highlights of President Joseph Biden’s first 100 days in office.
In three paragraphs the only highlight was that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control (or is it?). Jimmy couldn’t say anything positive about the shortage of gasoline, shortage of building materials, the millions of people who are drawing unemployment though there are millions of jobs available. Biden killed off the Keystone-XL pipeline construction. The southern border illegal immigrant plan is a disaster. Cyber security for ransomware is apparently greatly lacking. Biden is making a mass shooting at a gay nightclub into a National Memorial. It looks like we are headed for trillions of dollars of new spending on infrastructure and higher taxes. I don’t see many headed for the fold of the Democratic Party by the next election.
David Welborn
Tullahoma