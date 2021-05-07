With the speech to the joint session of congress Wednesday evening (April 28, 2021) President Biden shared his vision for America for the next four years. The President said he will continue to address the Covid-19 pandemic, and to make available the COVID vaccine to every American. The President said we need to repair America infrastructure which will bring back jobs to where they were before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
President Biden stated we need to lower drugs cost, reduce medical cost, raise the minimum wage to a living wage, implement a just and fair immigration bill, and to stop voter suppression. He suggested continuing helping working families and to give some relief to the people with student loads, and address police and inmate justice reform. The President said he will continue supporting Obamacare, and the elimination of private run prisons. The President plans to rejoin the nations of the world on climate change. President Biden condemned the white supremacy as a domestic terrorist organization explaining they played a great part in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021.
President Biden stated his plan will be controversial and he asked all Democrats and Republicans to work together on solving the problems of our country. The price tag for his plan is very high, but in his proposal, he explained these programs will be paid for by increasing the taxes of anyone making over 400k and to increase corporation’s taxes
I hope every Democrat and Republican will support President Biden vision to make America - America again.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma