I write this in support of Black Lives Matter. Last week, 500 people in Tullahoma marched from the C.D. Stamps Community Center to City Hall letting their voices be heard for all the men, women, and children who have suffered from police brutality and racism. We can no longer turn a blind eye or a deaf ear to racial profiling that has been inflicted upon the black community and people of color. To do so is an abomination to all things sacred and holy. In the spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, it is my prayer that the peaceful protest continue and the violence cease in the name of Jesus Christ who out loves and out forgives all others.
Richard Wright, the African American author of "Native Son," conveys in his short story "Fire and Cloud," a truth that is still evident today. We stand together amid the violence that tries to divide all races, both black and white, Hispanic and Asian. Let not our voices be silenced for when the cry for peace, justice, and mercy is silenced, the voice of prejudice strips away the humanity of us all.
Not everybody was able to attend the peaceful protest last Saturday, due to unforeseen circumstances, age, or health conditions. For those unable to march, I urge you to speak out against the injustice, and pray for the victims and the law enforcement who stand with us against this reign of brutality.
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma