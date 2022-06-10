On Monday night June 6 Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Call Meeting. I was appalled by the misinformation being given to the public by the BOMA. In a sickening self-congratulatory display, one Alderman even brought a bottle of non-alcoholic Champagne to celebrate cutting the city tax rate to the lowest level since the 1980s. Well, the tax cut is just about as fake as the champagne she brought to celebrate. The BOMA and city staff did nothing to lower the tax rate. They merely voted to adopt the new tax rate set through a process required by law following the county-wide property reappraisal.
The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website states:
"The law requires the counties and cities to reexamine property tax rates after a reappraisal to make sure higher taxable values do not automatically result in a tax increase. Known as the certified tax rate law or “truth-in-taxation”, the law requires local governments to conduct public hearings before adopting a property tax rate that generates more taxes overall in a reappraisal year than were billed the year before at the previous year’s lower values."
And further goes on to explain how the Certified Tax Rate is calculated:
"Once a certified rate is calculated by the assessor and chief executive of the tax jurisdiction, and reviewed by the State Board of Equalization, it is submitted to the jurisdiction’s governing body for formal determination, usually for consideration with the budget."
It would be terrible if the Alderman that was so elated with her accomplishment, the rest of the BOMA, and the city staff did not understand this basic tax law that they are entrusted to enact, but it is even worse if they understood the law and chose to mislead the public anyway. I fear that the latter is the case. The fact that this law is called “truth in taxation” is the coup de grace. Where is the truth?
The lack of respect of the Tullahoma people that this illustrates is telling. I guess they think that everyone is ignorant enough to believe what they are told, will not question, nor try to learn the truth. The truth is that this Board of Mayor and Aldermen have done so little for the people of Tullahoma that they are stooping to manufacturing false accomplishments to elevate themselves in the eyes of the people. The truth also is that this cheap attempt to salvage the BOMA reputation only serves to make it worse. The people of Tullahoma aren’t ignorant and they are not sheep to be led. The people of Tullahoma are bright, educated, and informed and are more than able to see beyond the childish attempt at statecraft.
Trent Moore
Tullahoma