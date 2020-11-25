Humans have, through each successive generation, become less and less tuned into nature. Humans originally were very in tune with nature, and lived lives that worked with nature to provide for their families and communities. The knowledge of nature and how it works was part of us as children of God.
The industrial age and subsequent technologies have almost completely isolated humans from having knowledge of where our foods come from, where what we are ordering and buying comes from and how it’s made, and how all of that is affecting nature as a whole and the environment around us. Humans have become disconnected from nature and God’s natural laws and now think that that is the normal state of things. Nature has a different view: remember the old saying? Don’t fool with Mother Nature!
We now have a global economy, global communications, global information, etc. All this means our families, our communities, our regions have now become a lot larger in numbers. But that does not mean that we should not care about those others we do not directly communicate with, those whose lives we don’t know that we actually touch, those who seem so far from us that we think they couldn’t possibly be affected by our actions. An old Chinese proverb says that when one breathes in one place in the world it can cause a storm in another place: in other words, we are all still connected even if we don’t know about it. Another Chinese proverb says that “He who cheats the earth will be cheated by the earth.”
What humans need now is to be born again. We need to be born again to Nature, to the life force that supports and sustains all life on this planet, and to understand that all life is really connected down deep even if we don’t feel that connection directly.
Humanity should stop worshipping at the altar of money and the convenience it brings that is destroying the planet, and we should slow down, spend more time with nature, learn how to feel nature in our bones again, feel its life force supporting us, feel it in our soul, and understand that life works in a symbiotic relationship. Nature won’t wait for humans to realize this and regain the lost knowledge: it’s up to us to regain this knowledge - purposely – now - thereby ensuring we remain a part of all the natural processes on planet earth. The alternative is not good for humanity; nature will survive and do a re-boot and always has.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma