I have a question that has been on my mind all summer concerning the levee at Normandy Lake. For years my wife and I, as well as other members of the community, have been walking across the dam. It is a relaxing stroll all of us senior citizens enjoy at the close of the day. We, along with many others, have been doing this for years. Back in May, we were stopped by a Deputy of the Coffee County Sheriff's Department. We were told not to walk on the levee because ever since 911, infrastructures are off limits. I understand this, so my wife and I have found other places to walk in the area that would not be off limits to the general public.
Still, we are seeing people walk on the levee. These are everyday individuals. They are NOT associated with TVA or any other state or government agencies. There are no signs stating that the area is off limits, except the dam itself that controls the flow of water. I have no desire to trespass on that end of the property. My wife and I have the deepest respect for the law enforcement agencies, and we do not want to do anything to get us arrested. We owe a lot to the men and women who risk their lives daily for the safety of others. My question is this: "If this is a rule that prohibits walking on the levee, shouldn't this rule apply to everybody? If it does apply to everybody, shouldn't we have signs marking the boundary instead a few people being singled out?"