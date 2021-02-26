I write this letter to express my utter dismay as I read the recent article describing the recent legislation that Tullahoma State Senator Janice Bowling has introduced that would ELIMINATE the early voting period in Tennessee.
My heart pounded as I read the headline, and my blood pressure skyrocketed as I read the words that made utterly no sense at all. Under her thinking, I suppose that all of us need to cut up our debit cards because a very small percentage of millions of cards may be compromised. I can’t wait until we go back to paper ballots so we won’t know who wins a lot of these close elections for weeks and even months. Why doesn’t she and her fellow lawmakers, take the concerns of her constituents and get to work addressing those, rather than attempting to make it more difficult for many people to vote.
If we deprive people the opportunity to early vote, many of our very senior citizens, disabled citizens, single mothers holding down two jobs, and the list goes on, will not be able to go stand in line for hours to vote. And there will be extremely long lines when we have fewer polling places, unless of course it SUPPRESSES the voter turnout of many of those groups we listed above. Why should my vote be more important than theirs, simply because I am able to go on “election day”, and wait for however long necessary to perform my right to vote?
So, I would conclude with the observation that her bill would be exactly what she says it would not be, “a disruptive, terrible thing a few people have considered it would be”. And I cannot for the life of me see the “more positives than negatives” in this voter suppression bill.
Editor’s note: Senator Bowling has removed the bill from consideration Tuesday.
Joseph Campbell
Normandy