It is very apparent to me (others feel the same way), that Ms. Brice was put on Administrative Leave without cause, other than possibly making Alderman Amacher mad or having her “privilege” questioned by Ms. Brice. What that privilege is has not been established, nor authorized, but is being claimed by Alderman Amacher without question.
I drew this conclusion after the previous BOMA meeting, but after [Monday’s] debacle of doublespeak from some of the BOMA members concerning investigations of Closetgate or Shreddergate or policy or procedures, none of which were defined, I am doubly convinced that a wrong has been perpetrated on Ms. Brice.
Since any documents in question are not accessible to BOMA or any person or persons or committee or committees that would be put together to recommend adoption of state document disposal procedures, there was no reason to put Ms. Brice on Administrative Leave, since she no longer had access to the documents in question now in possession of investigative personal only. There was no cause. I believe the city has opened itself up to possible litigation in this matter and should immediately re-instate Ms. Brice to her position with apology.
Alderman Amacher said Ms. Brice was just put on paid vacation, but with the action taken by the board, and their recommendation apparently following by Mr. Pearson (which in a previous email to Mr. Pearson I stated that he did not have to follow the recommendation of the BOMA since it was his responsibility only to take action against Ms. Brice should there need to be), BOMA has officially questioned Ms. Brice’s character without cause.
You either state cause, or re-instate Ms. Brice: you cannot impugn Ms. Brice’s character for no reason.
And, oh, I forgot to say that I am not perfect, as you might also say about yourself, having made mistakes in the past, and probably making mistakes in the future (although not on purpose), therefore, to place someone on Administrative Leave for a “possible” mistake, without determining first if there was one, then working on a remedy if there was a mistake (should there need to be one), is the worst kind of managerial action: if you wanted to send a message to all city employees (some of whom have quit since this debacle started a few weeks ago because they thought the city would be coming after them next – yes, I have personally verified this as their reason for quitting) that they do not have a backup system to making possible errors without being treated unfairly, you have succeeded.
Many prominent citizens spoke before the BOMA about the potential travesty of putting Ms. Brice on Administrative Leave (some of those speakers being previous Alderman for our city) and you disregarded their concerns and the possible negative impact to the city if potential businesses get wind of this type of administration of our city government – just the opposite effect I believe you should be working towards.
If I am misstating this case, if the water here are muddier than known, then please follow the stated policy of Alderman Amacher to be total transparent: the citizens of Tullahoma deserve no less.