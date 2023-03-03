It is very apparent to me (others feel the same way), that Ms. Brice was put on Administrative Leave without cause, other than possibly making Alderman Amacher mad or having her “privilege” questioned by Ms. Brice.  What that privilege is has not been established, nor authorized, but is being claimed by Alderman Amacher without question.

I drew this conclusion after the previous BOMA meeting, but after [Monday’s] debacle of doublespeak from some of the BOMA members concerning investigations of Closetgate or Shreddergate or policy or procedures, none of which were defined, I am doubly convinced that a wrong has been perpetrated on Ms. Brice.

Recommended for you