Juneteenth. Another national holiday. I get it. I understand the importance of ending slavery, any kind of slavery. I understand the importance of ending the slavery of those trapped in human trafficking which is occurring now more than ever since the United States lacks a secure southern border. Understand the importance of ending the drug cartels’ hold on those who are slivery to illegal, deadly drugs coming into America over that same unsecured border. This new national holiday will assure the end of slavery gets the attention it deserves. And yes, attention should be given to all important issues.
I believe one thing this holiday will do is draw attention to the “critical race theory” which is dividing the United States, no unifying us. Many states have passed legislation banning the CRT being taught in our schools; others have bills in the legislature. When racial differences are allowed to become the most important issue, we have lost the ability to become “One Nation Under God’, which is our national motto.
Another form of slavery destroying human lives worldwide is the slavery to sin. Our human nature is prone to all types of sin. We can obtain freedom from this slavery and celebrate its end on Easter Sunday morning. When Jesus Christ died on the cross and rose from the dead, He assured our freedom from the slavery of sin. This freedom is for anyone who will accept His death and resurrection; anyone who will acknowledge him as Lord and Savior.
“Jesus replied, ‘I tell you the truth, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. Now a slave has no permanent place in the family, but a son belongs to it forever. So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.’” 8:34-36.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma