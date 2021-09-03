Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner was best known for playing the gruff but lovable journalist Lou Grant, but PETA will always remember him for another role: animal champion.
On PETA’s behalf, Asner spoke out against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program, which, when it was established in the late 1990s, had the potential to be one of the largest animal testing exercises in U.S. history. After 20 years of PETA protests, campaigns, and dedicated science work, the EPA announced that it would stop funding and requesting tests on mammals by 2035 and also committed to shorter-term goals such as providing millions of dollars in funding to advance non-animal testing.
Asner teamed up with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to promote vegetarian meals, which he called “a prescription for life.” Studies have shown that eating vegan foods supports a lifetime of good health and provides protection against numerous diseases, including heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes.
He also supported H.R. 1759, The Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act, which would ban the use of exotic animals in circuses and other traveling acts.
In remembrance of Asner and his compassion for all beings, let’s all do something to show kindness—whether it’s pledging to buy only products that aren’t tested on animals, patronizing animal-free circuses, or ordering PETA’s free vegan starter kit to use and share. Visit www.PETA.org to get involved.
Paula Moore
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, VA