On May 16, 2020, I ordered a Garden Kneeler & Seat online from an ad that ran on Facebook & TV, probably from the same company. I received an E-Mail from the company confirming my order with an order number etc., but no company name or phone number. I also received an E-Mail from PayPal to tell me that $22.98 had been charged to my VISA by Dongguan Shunfa Logistics Co., Ltd. in China. After a month I still had not received my order, so I E-Mailed this company, and they said the virus was delaying orders. Sometime in July, I E-Mailed them again and they said my order had been chipped by USPS and gave a tracking number, but when I checked with the Post Master, he said this was not even a Postal Service tracking number, and it was probably a scam.
How right he was. I Pulled up this company, Dongguan Shunfa Logistics Co., LTD, on the internet and found several websites with reviews. There were hundreds of complains against this company from all over the world, and they all had been scammed. Apparently, this company had advertised a large variety of products, in different locations, most were under $100, but some were for several hundred. Many of these people said they were send a cheap item that had nothing to do with what they ordered, but many like me never received anything. None of them said they got what they ordered, or a rebate from the company, and when they filed a claim with PayPal, it was denied, and they lost their money.
Other companies, like Amazon, sell this Garden Kneeler & Seat and they may be fine, but beware of this company in China. I didn’t have the company name before I ordered until PayPal sent the E-Mail with the charge to my VISA. Some say this company also operates under different names, all a scam.
Floyd Corley
Tullahoma