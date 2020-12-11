It would seem Rupa Blackwell and her squad (Blackwell, McGill, and Dunn) are bound and determined to bring identity politics to Tullahoma, never mind that we’ve had a stomach full of that courtesy of the Democrat Party and ‘mainstream’ media. Recent articles by Blackwell, and now Dunn, are pushing to have a ‘Diversity Council’ made a part of city government, prescribing by law or ordinance special treatment for a class of individuals based on skin color and not otherwise provided to other citizens, and doing so by rewriting bylaws and anything else that would prove an obstacle to having their way.
Any restructuring of city government can only be done through consent of the voters. If the subcommittee reviewing the proposal recommends approval and the full board then attempts a vote, I can predict a backlash, with a call for a referendum a good possibility and recall elections not out of the question.
In November of last year, I posted an email to the Mayor and Aldermen following an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) meeting, which read in part:
Casta Brice is a good fit as the ADA coordinator and clearly was comfortable with many of those attending. I recommended to her that she explore approaching the Mayor and Aldermen on forming a Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) answerable directly to the Mayor and Aldermen, meeting at least once monthly and having the ability to make recommendations directly to that body. The CAC membership, numbers to be determined, should be drawn from Tullahoma proper and from surrounding rural areas in Coffee and Franklin Counties who work in Tullahoma.
If Tullahoma were part of a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) or
Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), a CAC would be part of the organizational makeup. But in the absence of such an organization, there is no prohibition of having an ad hoc CAC as part of city government, and in this instance it is much needed.
CACs are comprised of citizens and cannot include elected officials. Bylaws make clear a CAC serves at the pleasure of the governing body and can make recommendations only.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma