Aside from the fact that all three of the political cartoons in the Sunday (2 Aug. 2020) edition of the paper were by the same artist, demonstrating no “diversity” of artwork, it is ironic that the two cartoons printed on the Opinions page depict condemnation for the re-opening of schools, side by side with a headline that reads, “We support the will of the people”. The will of parents, teachers, staff and students in Tullahoma was more than 85% favorable for re-opening. Those cartoons were a slap in the face to all of the school board members, administrations, faculty and staff in Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma who have been busting their tails for months in an effort to re-open in a safe way. Thanks for demonstrating support for your local peeps.
The comments expressed in this letter represent my personal opinion, and are not intended to be an official view of the Tullahoma School Board or the Tullahoma school system.
Amy Johnson
Tullahoma