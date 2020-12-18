As soon as Bobby Fanning stated he was Catholic (14 Nov Opinion), I had to write. I cannot let my fellow Christians think he is speaking for me or the Catholic Church. I encourage my fellow Christians to watch, “Fr. Altman: You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period. (Part I)” on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-7eoTN2vNM.
He stated the “Love thy neighbor like thy self.” The Democrats were abusive (not peaceful and unified) to President Trump from the second he won. I have respect and genuine compassion for Bobby and his fellow Democrats who do not realize their party has been high jacked by the Godless, the violent and the deceitful.
Pat Long
Tullahoma