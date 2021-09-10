The United States Constitution is one of the most important legal documents in the history of the United States. It is a living document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate. As members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, it is our responsibility to keep out ancestors’ legacy alive by promoting the ideals they fought valiantly to give their descendants.
Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution; this week of observances for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956. The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787. I urge everyone to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. You are also invited to participate in Bells Across America on Friday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. CST by joining with communities from coast to coast in ringing bells.
Emily Thoma
Regent, Tullahoma Chapter NSDAR