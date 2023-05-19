As a young boy growing up in rural Moore County I heard a lot of unsophisticated country wisdom expressed by neighbors, especially from my grandmother. Being quite young at the time I didn’t understand the meaning of expressions such as “The chickens are coming home to roost”, “He’s getting too big for his britches etc”. As I grew older I came to understand this meant that when a person's past immoral or illegal actions caused harm to or problems for others and he has been caught and now faces the consequences.
The chickens have already come home big time for one of the top roosters. He faces 34 criminally assessed indictments (with others pending) and has been found guilty of sexual misconduct and character defamation resulting in a $5,000,000.00 fine. He seems to have gotten too big for his britches and is now paying the price.
Numerous top leaders of violent militant white nationalist organizations have been convicted and will be serving very long prison terms for attempting to overthrow our democratic republic form of government. Hundreds of their subordinate minions have been arrested, indicted, convicted and many others are being pursued for the illegal terrorist attack on our capital on January 6, 2021.
Violent white supremacist activity in not a recent creation and dates back many years with the most notable being Timothy McVeigh’s bombing in Oklahoma City which killed 168 Americans. The U.S. Homeland Security department has declared domestic white supremacist organizations to be the deadliest U.S. terrorist threat that exists today, even more than any Islamic threat.
I turn 88 this year, am a veteran of 6 years of active (non-combat) U.S. Army service and consider myself to be a loyal patriotic American. I have lived and worked in many autocratic non democratic countries. None of these comes close to the positives that exit in the U.S. However, a danger exists that we might lose it all if we fail to stand up and vote to keep our 247 years of democratic rule intact.