As a young boy growing up in rural Moore County I heard a lot of unsophisticated country wisdom expressed by neighbors, especially from my grandmother.  Being quite young at the time I didn’t understand the meaning of expressions such as “The chickens are coming home to roost”, “He’s getting too big for his britches etc”. As I grew older I came to understand this meant that when a person's past immoral or illegal actions caused harm to or problems for others and he has been caught and now faces the consequences.

The chickens have already come home big time for one of the top roosters. He faces 34 criminally assessed indictments (with others pending) and has been found guilty of sexual misconduct and character defamation resulting in a $5,000,000.00 fine.  He seems to have gotten too big for his britches and is now paying the price.

Recommended for you