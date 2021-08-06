I would like to thank the members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for voting against a rezoning request that would have changed property at 704 Forrest Drive from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (high-density residential). As a homeowner who resides near this location, I was concerned about this request as well and attended the public meeting regarding the rezoning request. I sincerely appreciate Rupa Blackwell’s motion to deny the request, along with the unanimous votes of the other members to support her motion. It is good to know we have city board members who listen to the concerns of Tullahoma citizens.
However, some of the board members were unhappy with a comment made by Eric Stockwell that an apartment complex in that area would “be the next Dossett.” Mr. Blanks said he did not appreciate the comment “bashing” the public housing in Tullahoma. What Mr. Stockwell said reflects legitimate concerns of Tullahoma residents. And everyone in the city knows it’s true that Dossett is not the best part of town for a number of reasons, drug activity and crime being two of them. If city leaders are unhappy with the reputation of Dossett, I suggest they get behind efforts to improve it by appropriating funding for construction of a better housing development. In addition, they should tackle issues plaguing the neighborhood, such as enforcing ordinances that require property to be mowed, bushes trimmed and junk removed from yards. A drive around Tullahoma quickly reveals that codes are not being enforced when it comes to city property. Many houses look like meth houses with the brush grown up so high you can barely see the house.
My suggestion is that members of the board pass a budget that includes appropriations to rebuild Dossett into a housing development they would be happy living in and allocate revenue that will allow for hiring of additional staff to enforce the laws regarding property upkeep. This will make Tullahoma a better place and a city people are proud to live in.
Linda Peirut Johnson
Tullahoma