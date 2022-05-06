There’s just one thing I want for Mother’s Day: for every mother to get to spend it with her children.
I recently read the story of a cow named Clarabelle. She had endured the loss of every one of her children. Clarabelle lived on a dairy farm, so she was repeatedly artificially inseminated to keep her body producing milk. She would give birth, and her babies would be taken from her so her milk could be sold. When her milk production slowed and the farm was preparing to send her to slaughter, Clarabelle was rescued by a sanctuary. What no one knew is that she was pregnant.
Soon, sanctuary staff noticed Clarabelle disappearing and acting strangely. A search revealed why: She had given birth and hidden her baby in a distant field to save the infant’s life. She was slipping away to nurse and returning so she wouldn’t arouse suspicion. But Clarabelle would never again suffer the pain of losing a child.
When I think about this gentle, devoted mother finally getting to celebrate Mother’s Day with her baby, I’m filled with happiness for her—and with grief for the mothers who will never know that joy. On Sunday morning, my family and I will be whipping up breakfast with almond milk and anticipating the day that every loving family gets to be together. I hope other moms and kids will join us.
Rebecca Libauskas
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, VA