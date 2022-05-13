Climate change is increasingly creating a financial burden for Americans. It is directly causing increased inflation, soaring home costs, recovery costs after wildfire and flood damage and unprecedented atmospheric disturbances; droughts and violent storms.
Tennessee residents are increasingly feeling the pain of these costs caused by America’s reliance on carbon-based energy sources, the interests of domestic and foreign oil producers and climate change-exacerbated disasters.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how autocrats like Putin can finance war because of the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Extreme weather, worsen by greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), played a pivotal role in the growth of 2021 inflation. Extreme weather events impact raw material supply which drives higher prices. Building material costs have skyrocketed in Tennessee. Thus, rebuilding costs from these extreme storms and wildfires has increased dramatically.
Hurricane Ida topped the 2021 list with a cost of $65 billion. That same month, a tornado outbreak in Kentucky and Tennessee also caused damage over $3.7 million.
Air pollution from fossil fuel combustion is linked to millions of deaths worldwide. Yet, polluting industries, energy producers and transportation continue to emit GHG freely. This market failure means that the true cost of carbon is being paid elsewhere.
A recent Stanford University report demonstrates that replacing fossil fuels with much cleaner, renewable energy sources would reduce the per capita annual energy costs by 63% and create millions of new jobs.
This shift would also reduce the strain on current electrical grids. Texas experienced a grid collapse in February 2021 which caused hundreds of deaths, water shortages and agricultural losses in excess of $600 million.
There is a simple, bipartisan solution to all these problems: The Energy Innovation, Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307, This act will place a carbon fee on fossil fuel and feedstock extraction industries, coal, oil, natural gas. This would accelerate the transition and let the market determine which clean technologies win. The fee would be returned as a “carbon cashback” check directly to all households and offset the interim transitional higher energy cost.
As clean energy becomes cheaper and more available and electric transport grows, the demand for fossil fuels will decrease and the cost of clean fuels decrease, our economy and our climate will benefit greatly.
The transition to cheaper, greener, less costly energy is happening. Our elected leaders must make sound decision to accelerate this disruptive sea change which will mitigate climate change and provide Americans with more cash in their pockets and more jobs as well.
Rick Phelps
Tullahoma