Labor Day signals the traditional end of summer: then there seems to be a long, slow stretch, with holidays few & far between, until we begin building up to the Christmas holiday frenzy.
One holiday, however, is tragically overlooked by far too many: occurring each year on September 17th, Constitution Day is the anniversary of our Supreme Law of the Land being ratified.
The Constitution of the United States is the oldest written constitution in the world today and has served as the basis of American society for 236 years.
Many Americans believe the Constitution is the source of our rights. However, the Declaration of Independence declares that our rights are endowed upon us at birth by God and Natural Law. To secure these inherent rights, We The People ordained and established the Constitution of the United States. Our Constitution grants no rights–it serves as a written guarantee that our rights cannot be violated without due process.
Some argue that our Constitution no longer works: that it’s an antiquated document for a bygone era. I encourage you to familiarize yourself with our Constitution. It’s not a long, complicated document. It consists of 7 Articles and 26 Amendments establishing how our government is supposed to work. The States contractually agreed to create the federal government and delegate to it 18 specific powers. The 10th Amendment asserts that all other powers are reserved for the States and the people.
Once one understands how much our federal government has exceeded the limited powers we granted, it becomes clear that our Constitution no longer seems to work because our federal government has assumed powers it was never supposed to have. OUR powers.