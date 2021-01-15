Democracy is defined as a government by the people; a belief in or practice of the idea that all people are socially equal. Since November 3, 2020 election we have seen our Democracy eroding every day. Donald Trump and his seditionist has constantly bombard us with their lies and conspiracy theories. Trump has said the election was a fraud and he was cheated out of the election. His seditionist has said people from different states cross the state lines to vote. Ballots were thrown away, deceased people vetoed, or the vote count was reported incorrectly.
I believe we the people were in disbelief when Donald Trump encouraged Senator Ted Cruz from Texas to challenge the electoral votes from certain states. Senator Cruz got 126 House Republicans and 21 U.S. Senators (including the two Senators from the state of Tennessee) all were set to reject the Electoral College votes from each of the states that certified Joe Biden won their state electoral votes. These traitors were upset because these states did not vote for Trump.
On January 6th, 2021 America watched in disbelief as President Trump encourage a mob of supporters to go the Capitol and stop the counting of the Electoral vote. The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and destroyed everything in their path. Trump and his political supporters along with his seditionist (traitors) have encouraging these people to take away your Democracy and replace it with their own form of Democracy.
It is time to decide which government you want to live under. A free government or a dictatorship government. I hope everyone wants a free government. Donald Trump lost the election. It is time to move on and put our house back in order. Donald Trump is not worthy of dividing us and losing our Democracy.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma