Mr. Lonnie Norman is a first-class person and a fine public servant. It was great to see the city of Manchester elect him another term as Mayor. Mr. Norman’s election shows that Democrats can still be elected in these parts, and I hope it serves as encouragement to local Democrats to keep the faith.
Coffee County may have gone down a not-so-good path in recent years, voting fine men like Sheriff Steve Graves and county commissioner Tim Morris out of office. In my humble opinion, a county that rejects people like Steve Graves and Tim Morris is a county that is going in the wrong direction.
However, it is heartening to know that Manchester voters are still voting for good people and Democrats like Mr. Lonnie Norman.
Luke Cameron,
Manchester