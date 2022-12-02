Kudos to Marian Galbraith for packing so much vitriol, hypocrisy and misinformation into a 400 word letter! She calls 2/3 of the Tennessee population “extremists” and “semi-fascist”, insults “farmers and business people”, and calls Tennessee a “Fascist State”. WOW! Citing Wikipedia for her in-depth understanding of “fascism”, she listed the attributes “authoritarian…characterized by a dictatorial leader….centralized autocracy….forcible suppression of opposition….subordination of individual interests…” Sound familiar? It should, because she was describing Democrats and the Biden Administration.
Democrats, not “MAGA extremists”, use ACTUAL fascist tactics: shouting down opposition speakers at universities; suppressing free speech; controlling the news media; jailing dissenters; confiscating guns; demonizing large segments of their populations and weaponizing law enforcement agencies against political opponents. Galbraith calls the J6 riot “lethal”, but the only person shot on J6 was an unarmed rioter. Democrats call J6 an “insurrection” but encouraged the “mostly peaceful protests” that burned dozens of cities in 2020.
Democrats brand you “an election denier” if you question elections - unless their candidate loses. Democrats challenged election results in 2000, 2004, and 2016. Stacy Abrams has never conceded the 2018 election. Jimmy Carter, Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters and many other Democrats still to this day call President Trump “an illegitimate President”. But only Republicans are “election deniers”!?!
“Our state’s racist history” is intertwined with Democrat Party history. Democrats owned slaves, fought a war to preserve slavery, started the KKK, implemented Jim Crow laws and segregation, and practically invented voter suppression. More Blacks are murdered in Democrat-controlled cities; 60% of all Anti-Asian hate crimes occur in Democrat-controlled California, New York and Washington; and women of color get 70% of abortions. Yet, Democrats promote the Big Lie that Republicans are racist.
One wonders if Galbraith realizes that most of the statues being torn town by Leftists were famous Democrats. Tearing down statues and re-writing history is something Democrats have in common with the Nazis, Soviets, Communist China, Isis and the Taliban. Nazis had the Brownshirts, Mussolini had the Blackshirts to terrorize their citizens….. and Democrats have black-clad masked Antifa.
It’s hard to imagine the mindset of anyone living in America who believes “Making America Great” is a bad thing. No government on the planet seeks to undermine their own country. Yet Democrats do everything possible to promote foreign interests and make America Less Great – weakening our economy and military, attacking our constitution, making us energy dependent and opening our borders.