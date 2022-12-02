Kudos to Marian Galbraith for packing so much vitriol, hypocrisy and misinformation into a 400 word letter!  She calls 2/3 of the Tennessee population “extremists” and “semi-fascist”, insults “farmers and business people”, and calls Tennessee a “Fascist State”.  WOW!  Citing Wikipedia for her in-depth understanding of “fascism”, she listed the attributes “authoritarian…characterized by a dictatorial leader….centralized autocracy….forcible suppression of opposition….subordination of individual interests…”  Sound familiar?  It should, because she was describing Democrats and the Biden Administration.

Democrats, not “MAGA extremists”, use ACTUAL fascist tactics: shouting down opposition speakers at universities; suppressing free speech; controlling the news media; jailing dissenters; confiscating guns; demonizing large segments of their populations and weaponizing law enforcement agencies against political opponents.  Galbraith calls the J6 riot “lethal”, but the only person shot on J6 was an unarmed rioter. Democrats call J6 an “insurrection” but encouraged the “mostly peaceful protests” that burned dozens of cities in 2020.    