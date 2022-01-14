It’s been a year since the protest at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The Democrats can’t seem to let it go. The partisan committee, handpicked by Senator Pelosi, keeps bring Trump supporters in for questioning and putting protesters in jail for months, but they don’t ask the questions every American should want the answers to.
Here a few which crossed my mind: Why did the Speaker of the House not ask for police protection? Why did the Capital police encourage protesters to enter the Capital grounds? Why do Democrats compare this demonstration to an “insurrection”? Why weren’t the Black Lives Matter protesters arrested? Why do the Dems keep using horrific events like September 11th, Pearl Harbor and other historical dates to compare a peaceful protest which went awry? Why is “bloodshed” mentioned when only one unarmed woman, Ashley Babbitt, was murdered? Why does the President call for unity within our nation, and yet promote dissention with every speech?
We may never know the truth in all this. As we wait for answers, we must trust God, for He is Truth. “The Lord is slow to anger, abounding in love and forgiving sin and rebellion. Yet He does not leave the guilty unpunished.” Numbers 14:18.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma