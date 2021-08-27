I read an interesting statement scrolling across the bottom of the TV screen of a NewsMax show: “The majority of Democrats prefer socialism to capitalism.” As one of the Blue Collar comics would say, “Here’s your sign!” That’s why prices are going up. Our government controlled by the Marxist socialist Democrats are pushing us to depend on them for everything. Every. Thing.
So why would people pay rent or get a job? The jokes will be on them when they wake up with nothing. The United States is in debt more the $20 trillion dollars, so far. With the Harris/Biden/Pelosi administration pushing their socialist agenda on America, we soon will join countries like Cuba, Venezuela and China. None of those countries is on my list of “paradise.”
I’m not going to mention the Southern border and illegal immigrants coming into our country with COVID-19, drugs, human trafficking and businesses needing workers. All these tragedies can be blamed on President Biden and the socialist Democrats.
Our country has been blessed by God, founded on Judeo-Christian values. We have enjoyed freedoms not know in other parts of the world. Sadly we have let our freedoms be taken from us by the ‘woke’ leftists. One by one. Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. Unless we fight for them now! Not with violence, but with our right to vote, our right to peacefully assemble and our right to worship.
The Constitution of the United States is being threatened. Abraham Lincoln once said: “The people of the United States are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts. Not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.
Some state and local governments, including school boards across the United States, are pushing to teach our children ‘critical race theory’. They are dividing what God made ‘very good’ when He created the world on Day Six. In the words of Nelson Mandela: “Our world is not divided by race, color, gender or religion. Our world is dived into wise people and fools. And fools divide themselves by race, color, gender or religion.
I’ve learned a new word which probably hasn’t made it into the dictionary yet: “Ineptocracy” (in-ep-toc’-ra-cy) “A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.” Classic definition of a socialist/communist/Marxist nation which Democrats want America to become
My prayer is for Americans to stand up for our Constitution and protect our God-given freedoms which it guarantees.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma