Feeling a wee bit nostalgic and thinking about the good ol’ days I looked back. Let’s make America great again; back to when blacks and women knew their place. Let’s go back to all twelve grades in one room. Let’s make America great again and go back to dirt and gravel roads and the illustrious dust sheen that canvased the empire. Let’s go back to your father’s Oldsmobile with no seat belts or air bags and infant car seats mere deathtraps.
Was America being great when we strung up black soldiers still in uniform; fresh home from combat? Was America being great again when we had to have the National Guard escort his children to school? When we color coded the bus they rode? Let’s make America great again and go back to beating kids with sticks and spoons and coat hangers. Let’s make America great again and use those same coat hangers to perform back alley abortions.
Let’s go back to labor camps and a traveling worker circuit and displaced families. Let’s make America great again and go back to smog. When you couldn’t see L.A. from the streets, much less satellite. Let’s take the laundry and the washboard down to the nearest creek. Come on in, the waters fine.
Let’s make America great again and go back to Joe McCarthy and the Kingfisher and pre-levee New Orleans. Want to recite the original Pledge of Allegiance? Let’s make America great and use outhouses instead of the Halls of Congress, and equip it with Sears catalogs for toilet paper. Pay phones and pay toilets? Can’t butt-dial your entourage like that! Let’s make America great again and go back to four television stations.
Let’s go back to bicycle deliveries instead of brown bread trucks. Let’s make America great again and go back to factory chimneys belching black smoke instead of young turks in tricked out trucks. Let’s go back to when mom was more than an incubator. Let’s make America great again and go back to when tornado warnings consisted of your neighbor’s screams. Fourteen inch tires anyone?
Let’s make America great again and do away with drive-up windows. Do something about our sixty-two percent obesity rate. Let’s go back to no walking trails or sidewalks and pedestrian ping-pong. Let’s make America great again and go back to referencing people by their ethnicity instead of the God-given name.
Let’s go back to when corporations weren’t considered people and wars killed our youth; not opioids. Thanks Marsha. Let’s make America great again and focus on the red, white and blue and not just the white, white, white. When God said all men are equal and no one was ranked illegal or illegitimate.
When Putin’s paramour burns a cross at one of his rallys, don’t pretend you didn’t know. Denial won’t be a defense, neither will turning a blind eye and a deaf ear. Certainly won’t mitigate your atonement, know that. Christian, chemistry says holy water and snake oil, do not mix.