Wow Mr. Fanning, really? You paint Joe Biden as “deeply devoted Catholic”? Has the Catholic Church changed its position on abortion? I certainly don’t think so! Joe Biden is not only in favor of abortion, he is in favor right up to the point of birth, just like Nancy Pelosi, whom by-the-way has been excommunicated within the Catholic Church due to her radical stance.
In 2013, then VP Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than 2 weeks later, son Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1.5 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. Then, in spring 2014, Hunter Biden scored a lucrative position on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter had zero experience in the energy industry. Zero experience in the oil and gas sector. Zero experience with the country of Ukraine. And yet according to reports, Burisma started paying Hunter up to $50,000 a month for his non-expertise. According to one report, Burisma paid a total of $3.4 million Biden-Archer firm over 18-months. When Ukrainian authorities started investing, in December 2015 Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine and demanded the government fire the very prosecutor investigating Burisma, threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless the prosecutor is fired. Joe even bragged about the moment commenting “I looked at them and said, I’m leaving in 6-hours. If the persecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b****.... he got fired!”
He has been accused of being far too “touchy feely” by many women and publicly seen sniffing women’s hair and making unwanted touching and hugs. He often skinny-dipped in front of lady Secret Service Agents and was asked to please stop.
He was painted as a racist by his own running mate for VP, Kamala Harris. Biden is against the Second Amendment, the right for citizens to keep and bear arms. He is very weak border security.
Under the Obama/Biden administration the U.S. saw economic stagnation, millions of Americans on food stamps, skyrocketing health insurance premiums, the advent of “sanctuary cities” to habor illegal alien criminals, the spread of ISIS terrorism, a weakened military and national defense, a war on police and law enforcement and riots in the streets, attacks on religious liberty, and billions of dollars given to Iran for horrendous nuclear deal.
Please Mr. Fanning, can’t the Democrats come up with someone better than Sleepy Joe? I hope he can stay awake during the debates, that is unless the Dems stop the debates. To quote you, “Joe Biden has served his country with respect and honor.” “If you want to put Christianity back in the White House.”
Hardly Mr. Fanning ...
hardly!
Ray Artman
Tullahoma