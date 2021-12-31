A phobia is an unreasonable fear of something. I’d say about 40% of our population could be classified as “MAGAphobic.” Now, while people are Islamphovbic or homophobic are demonized, I don’t blame the MAGAphobic. They’ve been gas lighted. They don’t realize that the media has painted a web of lies and half-truths, creating a boogeyman in a red hat ready to end democracy. People wonder how the German citizens could stand by while the Jews, Gypsys, and others were sent to the concentration camps. Now we know. Joseph Goebbels would be proud of the propagation campaign waged on the American people.
Let me dispel some MAGA myths. First of all, Trump didn’t create the MAGA principles and brainwash people into following him. He promoted what were core American values until about 2000. He doesn’t have followers, he’s representing a significant portion of the American people. Trump is an imperfect messenger like Moses, not a messiah.
Secondly, while they believe in self-defense, MAGA supporter are not violent. Antifa and other Leftists groups have been attacking Trump supporters leaving rallies and using violence to silence conservative speakers since 2015 (note the similarity to the German Brownshirts), which the press blames on Trump. And most MAGA supporters were as horrified at the violent riots at the Capitol as anyone. It was so out of character, it seems instigated by outside individuals.
Finally, there is nothing racists, sexist, anti-Semitic, or homophobic about MAGA supporters. MAGA supporters come from all races, sexes, and sexual orientations. By restoring personal freedom and responsibility while ending government corruption and crony capitalism the MAGA movement is to lift the working and middle class up. Those in poor neighborhoods, which includes a lot of minorities, would benefit the most of all by being given opportunity after decades of leftist segregation, destructive enabling, warehousing, and failed education and crime policies.
Don’t believe the caricatures of MAGA supporters created by NPR, MSNBC, CNN, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters. MAGA supporters want a good life for their families and yours, just as you do. They believe in a fair and democratic system, just like you do. Like you, they believe in fair and equal justice. They are your neighbors and fellow countrymen. There is nothing to fear.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma