A troubling aspect of the proposed Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion is the lack of details provided by its proponents. Specifically, what actions would it take, what authority would it have, what budget is needed, and what recent or current examples exist of why it needs to be formed at all? For example, how exactly would it have prevented an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) meeting from taking place in a building that’s not wheelchair-accessible and why would it need to be part of the city government to prevent that? By being given the authority to dictate where meetings can and can’t take place? By hiring a new city worker whose sole responsibility is to analyze ADA compliance and mandate that even more taxpayer money be spent on facilities identified as non-compliant? And what about people of color, which seems to be the real driving force here? What current problems are they facing in Tullahoma that a city government committee can and should try to address?
Again, I’m asking about specifics and not vague generalities. I could propose the formation of a “Stop Mean People” committee, but would you support that if you didn’t know who the supposedly “mean” people were, what wrongdoing they were guilty of, and how they were to be stopped? If a GoFundMe account by that name existed would you want your tax dollars donated to it without having these questions answered? Because that’s essentially what would happen if this committee is created as an arm of the city government. If you’re like me, you’d be hesitant to support that because you might find out too late that you’re one of the “mean” people to be stopped and that your own tax dollars are now being used against you.
Brett Spell
Plano, Texas