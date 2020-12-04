We live in a great country and a wonderful little community. We are free to associate with whomever we choose. We are free to start organizations, to start churches, to start businesses, and to do whatever our hearts desire.
If Alderman Blackwell, Dunn, and McGee want to have a diversity-centered advocacy group, they are free to do so. However, this group should not be a sanctioned council under the umbrella of city government. This would be a perverse application of local government’s role in our community. Such a committee would give the new group an inappropriate perception of authenticity. Such a committee would create division and disunity in our community.
Our Board of Mayor and Alderman has a fairly boring role – provide the best services for the best price to our tax payers – Police – Fire – Public Works/roads – zoning - parks and recreation and some business development. It is NOT the role of local government or some sanctioned committee to provide special services based on skin color, sex, intelligence, sexual preference, or whatever criteria might be popular with the “political correctness” mob.
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., dreamed of a society where we were to be judged by the content of our character – by our merit - and not by the color of our skin. He advocated for a color-blind society where character and merit were the criteria for consideration.
Efforts such as this diversity council encourage us to not look at character or accomplishments but focus on the litany of physical traits or sexual preferences. Such efforts are destructive to unity and divide us along changing physical attributes and moral choices.
I believe any effort to form a Board-sponsored diversity council would ultimately separate us rather than unify us.
Greg Sandlin
Tullahoma