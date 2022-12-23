I suspect that I speak for many of your readers when I cannot help but note a certain level of dysfunction in the meetings of our Board of Mayor and Alderman. In an attempt to address this dysfunction, I should like to suggest some potential solutions:
1.) Let's replace the current City charter and democratic form of government with a
“vociferocracy.” This is a form of government in which the most vociferous (i.e. loudest and sometimes most obnoxious) proponents of a course of action prevail.
2.) Let's declare a “Special Police Action” against the City of Manchester. Nothing unites disparate factions like a common enemy. Manchester does have the Coffee Pot, and we do want it back, and that should be sufficient reason to undertake such an action.
3.) If current board members cannot refrain from gratuitous and personal attacks on other members of the board, “attacking” board member must end his/her comments with the phrase “Bless your heart.” Here in the South, that generally does mitigate any previous inappropriate statements.
4.) Contact a national soap company and revamp the Board meetings as a “Daytime
Drama” (i.e. soap opera). The addition of a twin separated at birth sub-plot or an alien abduction or two to the current “drama” would only serve to increase ratings –the challenge here would likely be keeping our cast “on script.”
Recognizing that none of these options are likely to gain much traction, as an interim measure might I suggest a certain level of civility and respect from all our Board members? lf one has watched the debates in either the U.S. House or Senate, one can see that our elected representatives can eviscerate their opponents' positions but still use phrases such as “The Gentleman/Gentlewoman” or “The Distinguished Member.”
On more than one occasion, I have heard Tullahoma compared to the fictional town of Mayberry (sometimes in a positive and sometimes in a negative way). I'm not sure of the validity of this analogy, but one thing I am fairly sure of is that if she were to watch the “antics” of (certain of) our Board members, Aunt Bee would be appalled. Robert Kennedy, Jr. once said that "Democracy is messy, and it's hard. It's never easy." I fully agree with this characterization, but it doesn't have to be quite this messy.