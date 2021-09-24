First of all I want to thank you for all that you do for our children. This is not a rebuke toward you personally, but I am concerned about the fear that is being promoted by so many in our nation, states and towns. Our children need to be protected and not encouraged toward fear.
My granddaughter came home from school after going to a book fair that was promoted by her school. The books that she brought home were books that were promoting fear. She knew that I would not like them but she bought them anyway because she said they can’t be bad because she got them at school and they were fiction. One of them was a book on a doll being buried in her back yard and it would come back alive. So I looked at the last page of the story and it had no redemptive quality about it. It ended with the doll coming forth from the grave again.
My granddaughter had a limited amount of money. But if the selection was not there then she would have bought a different book. Please keep fear from our children by not having books that promote fear. May we all speak out and protect our children when needed. I would ask that you be more attentive to the books that are sold at your schools.
Tina D. Holman
Tullahoma