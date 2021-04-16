I would like to thank The Tullahoma News for giving our city and surrounding communities a platform to express their opinions. While some opinions don’t agree with mine, I would like to offer two other excellent forms of media to enlighten those who are in desperate need of understanding what’s happening in our world today.
NewsMax, channel 216 on Dish, is an excellent source of truthful, up-to-date coverage from around the world as well as how the United States of America is falling into the hands of Socialist Democrats and failing to uphold the Constitution written by the founders of America.
I recently subscribed to Epoch Times. It is a weekly newspaper full of honestly reported news. Reporters actually ‘report’ factual news, not lies the liberal left wants us to believe.
Both of these media outlets are reporting the facts which the American public is not aware of, mainly because we don’t take time to check the facts. We believe what the liberal left and Socialist Democrats want us to believe. This dereliction of our rights state in the First Amendment will cause America to become a third world country, where fascism, socialism and communism thrive and freedoms are lost forever.
Quoting Mr. Bobby Fanning in the April 11 issue: “God wanted our country to have new leadership.” Yes, God wants our country to have new leadership, but I believe He had His Son, Jesus Christ, in mind.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma