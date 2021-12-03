It is with a very heavy heart and tremendous sadness that I announce my departure from Tullahoma as I will be relocating my neurosurgery practice to Dalton, Georgia beginning January 2022. Words cannot express my gratitude to my patients, their families, the referring providers and this community as a whole who have embraced me and my family with kindness and trust over the past 20 years while in Tullahoma. I am forever grateful for the incredible privilege and shall remain indebted to Tullahoma for this honor.
I had to make this very difficult decision due to the incompatible vision about the future of neurosurgery and neurosciences at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital. I will be relocating my practice to Dalton, Georgia, at the Hamilton Health Systems. As the newly employed Director of Neurosciences, I will be heading a new comprehensive neurosciences program at this facility with capabilities to provide combined neurosurgery, neurology, pain management, physical medicine and rehab, physical and occupational therapy and the related services all under the same roof. I firmly believe that only with this team approach and the level of support I will be able to provide the best possible comprehensive neurosurgical care for patients. Tullahoma will always be my home and I will forever cherish the fond memories, friends and all those who showered my family and I with their Southern grace, hospitality and kindness over the past 20 years.
Seyed M. Emadian, M.D., Ph.D.
Premier Neurosurgery and Spine Center, PC,
Tullahoma