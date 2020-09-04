Because of its importance, I’m hoping that everyone is dying to vote in the November election. For a short while, Tennessee was going to allow mail-in voting because some voters, especially those with pre-existing or co-morbidity conditions, had a fear of catching COVID-19 while standing in voting lines or at the voting precinct. Then, in early August, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that the fear of catching COVID-19 was not a good enough reason to allow mail-in voting. Bottom line: the Tennessee Supreme Court is willing to allow people to potentially catch COVID-19 – and possibly die - just so they can vote in-person in the November general election.
So now, in order to vote in November, you must either stand in line to vote, or, if you are 60 years old or over (plus 11 other reasons outlined on the absentee vote application from the Coffee County election commission), you can vote absentee. The election commission also reports that absentee ballots will not be opened until the day of the election (standard procedure). That means if you vote absentee for any valid reason and make a mistake on your ballot, your vote will be rejected and will not be counted in the November general election. The election commission will notify you of the rejection after the election, but you will not have had a say in this election; you will not know before the election that you made a mistake on your absentee ballot. There isn’t someone official to check your absentee ballot’s completeness before sending it in, ala President Trump. And that doesn’t even count any post office troubles – inadvertent or contrived - which could also delay delivery of your absentee ballot past the office due time of 7pm on election day.
So that makes it clear to me that all voters over the age of 59 (including myself), as well as all voters with pre-existing or co-morbidity conditions, must now voluntarily face the possibility of contracting COVID-19 just to “ensure” their vote is counted this coming November. And yes, that means that these two categories of Americans, who are multiple times more likely to die as a result of contracting COVID-19 than the rest of voting Americans, have to be willing to give their lives to vote, or possibly have their vote not count. Most health experts – and even President Trump himself – thinks the coronavirus pandemic could get worse before it gets better, so the possibility discussed above is very real.
In the past, we baby-boomers were the peace generation, demonstrating against an unfair war in Southeast Asia (or not) while others of us served in the military (or not) doing as ordered. Those of us boomers who followed our military orders then knew full well what it is like to see unfairness - maybe even participate in it - while not being able to do much about it, yet we were still voluntarily willing to give our lives for American democracy. Now all boomers (who became the wealthiest generation in American history with a can’t beat ‘um so let’s join ‘um conversion after the Vietnam War ended), whether Democrat or Republican or Green or Independent – those who demonstrated for peace or not, ex-military boomers, and the rest of the boomer generation - must now be willing (in some cases, again) to put our lives on the line just in order to participate in the most important American democratic election in our history. As the WWII and Korean generations pass on, boomers will be next to following in death, but it won’t mean squat to pass down long held values, much less wealth, to the next generations if there is no American democracy left to protect them. Yeah, life’s not fair, but until we get this voting thing straightened out, and at least for now, to be an American voter means you may have to put some patriotic skin in the game, even if it kills you.
Why must anyone of any age possibly die unnecessarily because they had to vote in-person to ensure their vote counts? This whole voting thing has gotten crazy, sometimes subject to the whims of local jurisdictions, local officials, or biases. Could this just be third-world-like American-authoritarianism in the making? It’s very important that my vote count in this election, so even though I requested an absentee ballot, I will not be using it and will be voting in-person (albeit early), unnecessarily exposing myself to COVID-19 to ensure my vote gets counted. This is a new definition of “dying to vote”, and it stinks.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma