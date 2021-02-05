The United States is fairly unique in the world in that power is willingly and peacefully transferred. This isn’t because we’re an especially docile people – quite the opposite. It is because we have an agreement through laws in place to ensure fair elections so that we know we can change people out in a few years. We also have the powers of the government limited and certain rights protected within the Constitution so that, no matter how bad the elected officials are, they can’t do too much damage to our lives. But these protections only work if every public official, military member, law enforcement officer, and civil servant follows the Constitution to the best of his/her ability. They must refuse orders they feel violate the Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights. Without these assurances, the peaceful transfer of power is not guaranteed. You’ll have people who fell they cannot be protected through the system, see Jan. 6, 2021.
Mr. Tatum states that I claim our Senators violated the Constitution without proof. The Constitution clearly states in Article 1, Section 2: “Each state shall appoint, in such a manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors …” It requires state legislatures to set Presidential Elector election rules for their states, not judges, election officials or governors. They can choose any method they want from elections, arm wrestling, to cow bingo, but it must fall on the legislature to ensure that all the citizens of the state have representation in how the decision is made. In four states, courts or election officials changed election laws (in ways that make cheating easier) or ignored election laws created by the legislature. This is backed up by numerous news articles and is not in dispute.
We, in Tullahoma, Tennessee are protected from actions of other states by having our representatives reject the results from states that can’t play by the rules. It isn’t some ceremonial tradition that means nothing like the Queen of England. It is a critical function that prevents chaos and violence during transitions of power. Every representative should have rejected the electors from these four states. In our case, Representative Rose did his job. Our two Senators did not.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma