Voting in our country is a right and a privilege, and should remain that way for every citizens, whether one is old or young, mobile or immobile, healthy or sick, a resident of suburbia, rural environs, or inner city. To reach all varieties of people, especially during a pandemic, but really at any time, elections need to offer a variety of voting systems to maximize the voter turnout.
Poll workers are trained to be good helpers, polite and thorough, and give hours of their time in ways that should be appreciated. Many are retired individuals who have already worked for years in respectable jobs. The last thing they would try to do is compromise the voting process. We see many of the same workers in repeated elections. They should be commended.
The United States obviously has great geographical differences among the 50 states. For years it has been acceptable to offer mail-in voting or early voting as well as voting on actual Election Day. This offers the legal opportunity for people of all types of residences, jobs, financial positions and more to be part of the very important count.
To attempt to restrict voting to one day on paper ballots only is restrictive to the extreme. It would disenfranchise so many people. In this unusual year of the coronavirus, such a system would have endangered the population. One should not need to fear for one’s wellness in order to vote.
Anita M. Zaccardi
Tullahoma