This letter is intended to reach a certain contributor to this paper and I feel certain this individual may be appalled at my words. This person may be a good person inside although his display of deep hatred, which was exhibited over the past four years as printed in this paper, has an expressed attitude which causes me great concern. I seek to understand one who can harbor such hate and contempt for one man for such a long time. Sadly, the hostility apparently continues to this day.
The future you felt was the perfect solution is being handed to you, and I hope you will be able to endure socialist rule. One should know for certain this kind of living will be acceptable to the many who hold onto delusion that a socialist country is a utopia. How very sad.
One personal note, as a military spouse, I was also given a duty station in Berlin, Germany, long before the infamous wall was brought down. Living so near a communist-ruled society was not pleasant; downright depressing and quite intimidating. Now this wonderful country must endure a black cloud which will be the horrific rule by the Socialist Democratic Party.
Take time to talk to any person who has fled this kind of government control, to get their side of living under such conditions. Not a pretty picture will be unveiled. I will end with these profound words, May God have mercy on the United States of America and its Christian people.
Donna Boshers
Lynchburg