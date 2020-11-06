Our life’s journey brought us to Tullahoma TN in 1981 November

To live our blessed years till the right time came for us to move on

And gentle time came like breeze in our life to begin a new chapter

Asserted to say farewell to Tullahoma which was genuinely a haven

Destined it was, us to be in Tullahoma to blossom to our potential

Choice was divine whichever way it is seen it was truly prudential

Lived in Tullahoma where life was joyful, ensemble it was musical

Fortunate to be able to mingle with community as one among all

We were more than endowed to live in Tullahoma for forty years

Meeting all the noble people in every corner who showered cheers/

People of all walks of life were more than kind who were like peers

Businesses of all entities were friendly cordial genial like compeers

Here we are moving on to unknown future opening new panorama

Entreating our future life to be as rewarding as it was in Tullahoma

Lifetime will not be enough to repay for the benevolence we received

So we say farewell to everyone who were part of our life in Tullahoma

Till we meet again may the warmth of Sunshine be warmer than ever

May Peace Joy and Happiness be yours every day to relish to adore

May Good Lord be kind to you in every step of the way forever more.

Your forever friends,

Asha and Ram

Mittur Ramprasad

Tullahoma

