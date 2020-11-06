Our life’s journey brought us to Tullahoma TN in 1981 November
To live our blessed years till the right time came for us to move on
And gentle time came like breeze in our life to begin a new chapter
Asserted to say farewell to Tullahoma which was genuinely a haven
Destined it was, us to be in Tullahoma to blossom to our potential
Choice was divine whichever way it is seen it was truly prudential
Lived in Tullahoma where life was joyful, ensemble it was musical
Fortunate to be able to mingle with community as one among all
We were more than endowed to live in Tullahoma for forty years
Meeting all the noble people in every corner who showered cheers/
People of all walks of life were more than kind who were like peers
Businesses of all entities were friendly cordial genial like compeers
Here we are moving on to unknown future opening new panorama
Entreating our future life to be as rewarding as it was in Tullahoma
Lifetime will not be enough to repay for the benevolence we received
So we say farewell to everyone who were part of our life in Tullahoma
Till we meet again may the warmth of Sunshine be warmer than ever
May Peace Joy and Happiness be yours every day to relish to adore
Till we meet again may the warmth of Sunshine be warmer than ever
May Good Lord be kind to you in every step of the way forever more.
Your forever friends,
Asha and Ram
Mittur Ramprasad
Tullahoma