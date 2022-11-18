President Joe Biden was being polite when he said the Trump-loving MAGA extremists were "semi-" fascist.
But while Republicans across the country appear to be turning away from Trump and favoring DeSantis as their next presidential nominee, Tennessee appears to be taking MAGA fascism to a whole new level.
Wikipedia defines fascism as a "far right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race..."
Sound familiar? It should, because these are the people taking over Tennessee and its Government.
Many armed rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were from Tennessee, and their lethal violence that day was a clear example of the forcible suppression of any opposition to their dictatorial leader's "autocratic" power.
The state legislature also suppressed non-Republican voters by re-drawing the largest district of Nashville, which was heavily Democratic, into three smaller Republican-leaning districts, creating a lot of confusion on Election Day and resulting in at least one less Democrat getting elected to the US House of Representatives.
They're banning history and science books in the public schools not only from the teaching curriculum, but from even sitting on the library shelf to censor anything that might conflict with their anti-evolution ideology or expose the truth about our state's racist history, like the fact that the KKK was launched here in 1865.
Their social hierarchy appears to hold heterosexual males "supreme," while women and other sexualities fall below. Not only has our Republican-led government suppressed the interests of women and their doctors by banning most abortions in Tennessee, now they're trying to suppress the rights of drag queens in Nashville from performing in public, despite their popularity at many events.
They're even trying to restrict Vanderbilt Hospital from performing certain gender-related treatments on minors, even when the parents, doctors and mental healthcare providers all agree that it's in the patient's best interests. So they haven't stopped at women's or doctors' rights, now they're stripping the freedoms of entire families and hospitals!
The fact that most of them are farmers and business people has not stopped them from believing they know more about patient welfare than one of the most renowned medical facilities in the world.
No doubt some of them probably deny the Holocaust as well as the election of Joe Biden because, like Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels is quoted saying, they think that if you tell a lie that's big enough and you repeat it often enough, it will eventually become the truth
These are not American values, they're actually starting to sound more like the Taliban's. But until it stops, if ever, welcome to the Fascist State of Tennessee.