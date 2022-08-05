It’s now apparent from the BMA meeting of Monday the 27th and the SaveTullahoma meeting of the 28th that a sizable chunk of the Tullahoma population is not happy with the Think 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The newly appointed Director of Planning defended the Planning Commission and Board by asserting the Plan was the product of Tullahoma’s citizens and that the Walker Collaborative and its supremely talented staff simply jotted down what we wanted. If that’s the case, how come she’s faced with a mutiny in the ranks? Well, we did not want a sermon on Climate Change. We did not want free advertising for the American Planning Association. We did not want farmland converted to high density residential.

