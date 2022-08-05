It’s now apparent from the BMA meeting of Monday the 27th and the SaveTullahoma meeting of the 28th that a sizable chunk of the Tullahoma population is not happy with the Think 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The newly appointed Director of Planning defended the Planning Commission and Board by asserting the Plan was the product of Tullahoma’s citizens and that the Walker Collaborative and its supremely talented staff simply jotted down what we wanted. If that’s the case, how come she’s faced with a mutiny in the ranks? Well, we did not want a sermon on Climate Change. We did not want free advertising for the American Planning Association. We did not want farmland converted to high density residential.
While some seemed to think an adjustment to the Anderson Farm high density language would satisfy their objections, others found more than enough to complain about in addition to the zoning issues. How is it that the City Administrator’s hired guns got this so wrong? A city planner with experience would know intuitively that changing the Anderson tract from Agricultural to High Density Residential would be a no-no, that something like that is guaranteed NIMBY material. What is so aggravating is that the draft that I originally reviewed had no mention of the R-3 change and language in the draft pointed to the reason why:
P. 39… Higher-density housing should be located where infrastructure can support it and where nearby areas can provide needed amenities, including shopping, dining and recreation.
So what did they do? Put that high density housing right in the middle of established R-1 and as far from those amenities as possible. The switch had to have occurred in the Planning Commission review of the Plan, with the City Planner sitting there penciling in changes. As you can imagine, an issue like this is not easily rectified by saying “… our bad, we’ll just change that to read R-1 or R-1A. Sorry about that.” No, that won’t get it.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is faced with a dilemma. We’ve discovered the previous two years that this Board is seriously dysfunctional. Infighting has become commonplace and the bickering is constant. Nevertheless, the Board will have to approve this Plan in some form and I really don’t see that happening anytime soon. This will be seen as a failure on the part of the incumbents and will reflect on those running for reelection. It will also require an explanation by someone as to why $200,000 has not resulted in a professionally written Comprehensive Plan.