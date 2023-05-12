I am over 70 years old and have been reading the Tullahoma News for at least 50 years. This will be my first attempt to send a letter to the editor. My comments are a direct response to the author of the article written in the Opinions section of the April 30 newspaper. Since reading this article, I feel like I need to say something and I hope I am not the only one.

It is my opinion that this article is not only a jab at Tullahoma but also the Christian community in general. I find it odd that you have been going to this Christian church for 17 years and yet you did not know what they believed in and that their beliefs were a total shock to you.

Recommended for you