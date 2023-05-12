I am over 70 years old and have been reading the Tullahoma News for at least 50 years. This will be my first attempt to send a letter to the editor. My comments are a direct response to the author of the article written in the Opinions section of the April 30 newspaper. Since reading this article, I feel like I need to say something and I hope I am not the only one.
It is my opinion that this article is not only a jab at Tullahoma but also the Christian community in general. I find it odd that you have been going to this Christian church for 17 years and yet you did not know what they believed in and that their beliefs were a total shock to you.
Do you think that the pastor knew that your grandparents were going to be in attendance and decided to give them a bashing? I doubt it. Did you expect him to change his message when he saw them come in?
In your article, you are praying for us to love and celebrate our differences, yet after going to the same church for 17 years, a pastor makes one statement and that sets you off. I see no forgiveness here but instead a vow to never go back again. Now, more than 20 years later, it is still apparently a raw subject. In this instance, it appears that tolerance and acceptance is so one-sided.
You write that you have tried many churches since then but none of them make you feel loved and accepted. Since you cannot find a place to worship, a place that measures up, maybe it is ok for you to stay at home and pray to your God ( “He/She”, to quote you). Perhaps your God, a God that accepts everything and everyone, can also extend the same sentiment to that pastor who was preaching what he believed in.
Please try to find tolerance and acceptance for the Christians that believe that Jesus Christ is the only way. He (Christ) does not accept every belief that man comes up with. There is still right and wrong; however, he does forgive everything.
I know that at one time, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman was trying to start a diversity council. I am curious as to whether or not I would be welcomed to sit on that council….